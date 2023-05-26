East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was up from 20 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.