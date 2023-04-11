East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 37 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 44 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 72.

Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

