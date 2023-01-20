Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 38 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was down from 40 on the same day the previous week.

There were 88 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

    Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.

    The figures also show that 53 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to January 16. This was down from 102 in the previous seven days.