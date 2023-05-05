East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from 20 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 37.
Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 39 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 1. This was down from 44 in the previous seven days.