East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.