East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 57 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to September 12. This was up from 26 in the previous seven days.