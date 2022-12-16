East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from 25 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 30.
Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 23%.
The figures also show that 34 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from 12 in the previous seven days.