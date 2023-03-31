Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 44 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 71 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 66.

    Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

    The figures also show that 67 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 108 in the previous seven days.