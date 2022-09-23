East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 49 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 49 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 43 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 8% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 55 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to September 19. This was down from 57 in the previous seven days.