East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 51 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 51 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 51 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was up from 39 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 72 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 8.