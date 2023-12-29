East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 51 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 51 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was down from 55 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 23 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 22.