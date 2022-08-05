East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 53 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 82 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 17% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 64.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 76 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 102 in the previous seven days.