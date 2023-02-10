East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 53 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 53 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 53 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was up from 36 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 40.

Most Popular

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.