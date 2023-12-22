East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 55 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was up from 22 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 15.