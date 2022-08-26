East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was down from 67 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 82.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 67 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from 79 in the previous seven days.