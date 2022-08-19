East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 67 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 67 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 43% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 117.

Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.