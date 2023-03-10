Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 72 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 72 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was up from 66 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.

    Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

    The figures also show that 98 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to March 6. This was up from 89 in the previous seven days.