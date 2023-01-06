East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was down from 82 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 25.

Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.