East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 76 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 76 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was down from 87 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 55% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 98 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from 153 in the previous seven days.