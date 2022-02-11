East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 77 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 77 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was up from 75 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by four in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 73.

Across England there were 11,471 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 385 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators, has decreased by 44%.