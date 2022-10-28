East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 99 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 99 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 99 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was up from 76 on the same day the previous week.
There were 65 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39%.
The figures also show that 145 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to October 24. This was up from 98 in the previous seven days.