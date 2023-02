Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Bistro @ OWENS at 1-3 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Ruxley's Restaurant @ OWENS at 1-3 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Soft Play @ OWENS at 1-3 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Garden Bar @ OWENS at 1-3 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Wafflemiester @ OWENS at 1-3 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Bok Shop @ The Courtyard at Eastern Courtyard Former White Rock Baths, 45 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: On the Rocks at 1-2 Sturdee Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Jenny Lind at The Jenny Lind, 69 High Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fusion Queen at Shop And Premises, 168 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Bobby's Fried Chicken at Shop And Premises, 43 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Efes Kebab at 19a Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: STB Pizza at 30 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on January 12