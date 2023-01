Food hygiene ratings given to 19 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Siam 2 at 31 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Colombo 16 at Cafe And Premises, 18-19 Marine Court, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on December 22

• Rated 5: The Refugee Buddy Project at 19 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on December 22

• Rated 5: Parade Ices at Shop And Premises, 37d-37e Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: Age UK East Sussex at Isabel Blackman Centre, 3 Winding Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Poffleys Coffee Shop at 40a Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Breakfast Zone Cafe at Cafe And Premises, 13b London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hastings Cocktail Club at 47-49 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club at Ark William Parker Academy, Parkstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Nags Head at 8-9 Gensing Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Pissaro's Cafe Bar at 10 South Terrace, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Bo Peep Public House at 25 Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: First In Last Out at 14-15 High Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 18

• Rated 4: Brewing Brothers @ The Imperial at The Imperial, 119 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greek Quality Food at Sales Pitch, Queens Square, Priory Meadow, Hastings; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Battersbys at Battersby'S, 4 Bodiam Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Panku Streetfood at Asda, Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 468 Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 13