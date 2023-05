Food hygiene ratings given to 28 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Casa de Pier at Restaurant, Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: La Belle Vue at Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Bannatynes Health Club at Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: 1066 Cafe & Bakery at Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: Sussex Exchange at The Sussex Exchange, Enviro21 Park, Queensway Avenue South, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Fortes Pizzeria at 2 Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Jempsons at 18-21 Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Mash & Barrel at Combe Haven Holiday Park, Harley Shute Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Aida at 26 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: etc Sussex at Marlborough House, 23-29 Warrior Square, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Fish Bowl at 6-7 York Buildings, Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Chinese Town at 27 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Barley Lane Bistro at Shearbarn Holiday Park, Barley Lane, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Shearbarn Holiday Park at Barley Lane, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 4: Muffin Break at Unit Su17, Kings Walk, Priory Meadow, Hastings; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: The Boathouse Cafe at Hastings & St Leonards Angling Assoc, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 21

• Rated 4: Cafe Express at 37 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 27

• Rated 2: Isabella Wine Bar at 27 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: 180 Sports Bar at Marlborough House, Wellington Square, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Club XS at 19-21 Prospect Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Dolphin Deliciousness at The Dolphin Inn, 11-12 Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Propa Pizza at 62 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Batman Grill at Shop And Premises, 147 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Kebab Centre at 3 Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Lucky House at 211 Harold Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Pizzarelli at Shop And Premises, 11-12 Marine Court, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Hughenden Fish Bar at 9 Hughenden Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 15

