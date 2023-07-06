NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings given to five Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: OB Cafe at Observer Building, 53 Cambridge Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: Barley Lane Bistro at Shearbarn Holiday Park, Barley Lane, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 10

    • Rated 4: Babilicious at Marina Pavilion, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 17

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Super Pizza at Restaurant And Premises, 23 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 9

    • Rated 0: Kurdish Charcoal Grill at 82 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 2