Food hygiene ratings given to five Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Liban at 13 Marine Court, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Hanushka Coffee House at 28-29 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 4

    • Rated 4: Kaspas Desserts Hastings at 11-12 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 4

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Old England at 45 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 5

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Baghettos at 15a Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 4