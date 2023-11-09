Food hygiene ratings given to five Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Liban at 13 Marine Court, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Hanushka Coffee House at 28-29 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 4
• Rated 4: Kaspas Desserts Hastings at 11-12 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Old England at 45 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Baghettos at 15a Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 4