Food hygiene ratings given to five Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Nazar at Restaurant And Premises, 1 Claremont, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 21

    • Rated 4: The Boathouse Cafe at Hastings & St Leonards Angling Assoc, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 7

    • Rated 3: Gurkha Chef at 20 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 12

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Joe Joes Chicken and Ribs at 87 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 1

    • Rated 5: Wok You Like at 96 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 15