Food hygiene ratings given to seven Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Nazar at Restaurant And Premises, 1 Claremont, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 16

    • Rated 5: The Bottle of Hastings at 91-92 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 14

    • Rated 5: The British Tea Museum at Ground Floor Shop And Premises, 42 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 14

    • Rated 5: Sainsbury Restaurant at Sainsbury'S, John Macadam Way, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Blackbrooks Hastings at Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on January 29

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Clown at 9 Russell Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Yi Pin at Shop And Premises, 49 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on November 28