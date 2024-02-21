Food hygiene ratings given to seven Hastings establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nazar at Restaurant And Premises, 1 Claremont, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: The Bottle of Hastings at 91-92 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The British Tea Museum at Ground Floor Shop And Premises, 42 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Sainsbury Restaurant at Sainsbury'S, John Macadam Way, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Blackbrooks Hastings at Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on January 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Clown at 9 Russell Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: