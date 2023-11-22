Food hygiene ratings given to three Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Boatyard Hastings at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 10
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Super Pizza at Restaurant And Premises, 23 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 16
• Rated 4: King Kebab at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 20