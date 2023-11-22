BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Boatyard Hastings at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on November 10

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Super Pizza at Restaurant And Premises, 23 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 16

    • Rated 4: King Kebab at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 20