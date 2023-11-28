Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Hollington Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Hollington Oak Public House, 210 Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.
And Cinnamon Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17-18 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 23.