Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
The Hollington Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Hollington Oak Public House, 210 Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And Cinnamon Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17-18 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 23.