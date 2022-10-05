Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kebab Delight, at 504 Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And Kingfisher, at Restaurant And Premises, 6 Castle Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of one on September 13.
It means that of Hastings's 103 takeaways with ratings, 87 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.