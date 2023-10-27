BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Creperie By The Sea, at St Andrews Shopping Mews, 1 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.

And King Kebab, at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of four on October 20.

It means that of Hastings's 97 takeaways with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.