Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yongs, at 75 Vicarage Road, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And Yi Pin, at Shop And Premises, 49 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of one on October 26.
It means that of Hastings's 98 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.