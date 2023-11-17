BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Yongs, at 75 Vicarage Road, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Yi Pin, at Shop And Premises, 49 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of one on October 26.

It means that of Hastings's 98 takeaways with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.