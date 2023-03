Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Las Tapas @ Rock-a-Nore at The Ice House Restaurant, Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Cumbia Kitchen at 44 Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: MONELLI'S Sourdough Pizza at Unit 1 And Part Unit 2, 43a George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Taco's at 375 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at The Hastings Citadel, 30 St Andrews Square, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Double Dragon at 3 St Helens Crescent, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Magic Wok at 47 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Boulevard Books at 32 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: You's Chinese Restaurant at 24 Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 4: Dripping Spring at 34 Tower Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 27

• Rated 3: The Clam at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Horse & Groom at 4 Mercatoria, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Hastings Motorboat And Yacht Club at Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Twelve Hundred Postcards at 80 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: The Albion at Royal Albion Mansions, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 15

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Scoffers at Restaurant And Premises, 8 Claremont, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Peking Takeway at 59 Mount Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Hastings Fried Chicken at 84 Malvern Way, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Nice at 30 Tower Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Kuryz at 11 Parkstone Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: SILVER RIVER at 56 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Brewing Brothers @ The Courtyard at Eastern Courtyard Former White Rock Baths, 45 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Golden Wok at Shop And Premises, 23 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Yi Pin at Shop And Premises, 49 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 2: King Kebab at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 2