Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Ocean Spice at Restaurant And Premises, 43 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club at Lower Promenade, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Connection Kebab & Pizza at 393 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 9