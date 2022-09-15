Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 1: Ocean Spice at Restaurant And Premises, 43 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club at Lower Promenade, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: