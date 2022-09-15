Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:46 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 1: Ocean Spice at Restaurant And Premises, 43 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club at Lower Promenade, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 12

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Connection Kebab & Pizza at 393 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 9