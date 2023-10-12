Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Harry's at Cafe Adjacent, 83 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 20
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Catch 22 at Shop And Premises, 470 Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 26