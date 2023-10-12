BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Harry's at Cafe Adjacent, 83 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 20

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 2

    • Rated 5: Catch 22 at Shop And Premises, 470 Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 26