Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cookhouse Cafe at Shop And Premises, 79 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 22
• Rated 5: The Beacon at 67-68 St Marys Terrace, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Famous Fried Chicken at 74 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 5