BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cookhouse Cafe at Shop And Premises, 79 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 22

    • Rated 5: The Beacon at 67-68 St Marys Terrace, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Famous Fried Chicken at 74 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 5