Food hygiene ratings handed to two Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Bay Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant And Premises, 65-66 Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.