Food hygiene ratings handed to two Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Boathouse Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hastings & St Leonards Angling Assoc, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.

And King Kebab, a takeaway at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of one on July 7.