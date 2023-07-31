Food hygiene ratings handed to two Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Boathouse Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hastings & St Leonards Angling Assoc, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And King Kebab, a takeaway at 62 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of one on July 7.