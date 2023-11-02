Food hygiene ratings handed to two Hastings establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cinnamon Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17-18 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 27.
And Hastings Grill, a takeaway at 21 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given a score of four on September 27.