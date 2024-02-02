Food hygiene ratings handed to two Hastings takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, at Kiosk 1, Queens Square, Priory Meadow, Hastings was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
And Famous Fried Chicken, at 74 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of two on December 5.
It means that of Hastings's 95 takeaways with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.