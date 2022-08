Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Hastings establishments

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Cook at Former Hastings Country Park Visitor Centre, Lower Coastguard Lane, Fairlight, Hastings; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Dragon Chef at 9 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: White Rock Theatre at White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: KFC Express at 4-5 York Buildings, Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Kings Fish Bar at Cafe And Premises, 16 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Hanushka Ltd at 28 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Petit Fi at Sixteen And A Half, George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Hastings & St Leonards Masonic Hall at Masonic Hall, East Ascent, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Eat @ The Park at Alexandra Park Cafe, Lower Park Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Summerfields Sports Centre at Bohemia Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Beach Retreat Cafe at Smile Ltd, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Teddy's Diner at Azur Restaurant, Marina Pavilion, Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Fish Hut at 8 Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Maggies at Fishmarket Buildings, Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: MODA at 206 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 172a Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Hastings Adventure & Crazy Golf at Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Munchies at 30 Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: London Schooner Burger Bar at Shops And Premises, 9-16 East Beach Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 27