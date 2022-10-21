Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Castle View Cafe at Shop And Premises, 43 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 2, Bulverhythe Retail Park, Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Lifeboat Restaurant at 14 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Welcome (St Leonards) LTD at The Welcome, 55-59 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: The Seadog at 31-32 Station Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Royal Albert at The Royal Albert, 293 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 26

Takeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Plant the Seed at 57 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Harvey's Fish Bar at 53 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 27