Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Castle View Cafe at Shop And Premises, 43 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on October 3

    • Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 2, Bulverhythe Retail Park, Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Lifeboat Restaurant at 14 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Welcome (St Leonards) LTD at The Welcome, 55-59 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: The Seadog at 31-32 Station Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 30

    • Rated 5: Royal Albert at The Royal Albert, 293 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 26

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Plant the Seed at 57 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Harvey's Fish Bar at 53 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Deep Blue at 171 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 26