Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Kokoro Hastings at 9 York Buildings, Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 11
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Joe Joes Chicken and Ribs at 87 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Wok You Like at 96 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 15