Hastings establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Hastings drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
Hastings United Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.