Hastings house prices dropped more than South East average in March

House prices dropped by 3% – more than the average for the South East – in Hastings in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.3% over the last year.

The average Hastings house price in March was £289,230, Land Registry figures show – a 3% decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Hastings was lower than the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hastings rose by £15,000 – putting the area 37th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Sevenoaks, where property prices increased on average by 11.5%, to £544,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Oxford lost 0.9% of their value, giving an average price of £466,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Hastings spent an average of £257,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £69,000 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £321,000 on average in March – 24.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Hastings in March – they dropped 3.5% in price, to £294,835 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 2.4% monthly; up 6% annually; £561,774 average

down 2.4% monthly; up 6% annually; £561,774 average Semi-detached: down 2.8% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £385,670 average

down 2.8% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £385,670 average Flats: down 3.1% monthly; up 3.7% annually; £175,486 average

How do property prices in Hastings compare?

Buyers paid 26.7% less than the average price in the South East (£395,000) in March for a property in Hastings. Across the South East, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £719,000 on average, and 2.5 times as much as more than in Hastings. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£249,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Hastings: £289,230

The South East:£394,543

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

Hastings: +5.3%

The South East: +4.6%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East