Hastings house prices dropped slightly in October

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.1%, in Hastings in October, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 9.2% annual decline – the worst in the South East.

The average Hastings house price in October was £268,531, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Hastings was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hastings fell by £27,000 – putting the area bottom among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Tandridge, where property prices increased on average by 10.3%, to £575,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Hastings spent an average of £239,000 on their property – £25,000 less than a year ago, but £51,000 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £298,000 on average in October – 24.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Hastings in October – they dropped 0.2% in price, to £276,593 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 9.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; down 8.2% annually; £521,814 average

down 0.1% monthly; down 8.2% annually; £521,814 average Semi-detached: down 0.1% monthly; down 8.2% annually; £360,639 average

down 0.1% monthly; down 8.2% annually; £360,639 average Flats: down 0.1% monthly; down 10.2% annually; £161,258 average

How do property prices in Hastings compare?

Buyers paid 31% less than the average price in the South East (£389,000) in October for a property in Hastings. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 2.7 times the price as in Hastings. Elmbridge properties cost three times the price as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Factfile

Average property price in October

Hastings: £268,531

The South East:£389,223

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October

Hastings: -9.2%

The South East: -2%

UK: -1.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East