Hastings restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Little Mo's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50-52 The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.