Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Honeybee Donuts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1a Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 191 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.