Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
30 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Gurkha Chef, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.