Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
30 minutes ago
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gurkha Chef, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.