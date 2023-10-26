Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harry's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe Adjacent, 83 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.